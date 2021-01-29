Datawallet (DXT) Reaches Market Cap of $131,099.15

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datawallet has a market cap of $131,099.15 and $9,011.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00066706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.21 or 0.00870281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00049736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.28 or 0.04208178 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017740 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

