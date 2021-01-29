DATx (DATX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $185,295.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One DATx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DATx has a total market cap of $241,265.29 and $185,295.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DATx has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00825399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.84 or 0.04072448 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017085 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

