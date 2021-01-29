Davis R M Inc. Acquires 101,253 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,253 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.84. 7,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,553. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.