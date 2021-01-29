Davis R M Inc. Acquires 13,063 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $78.44. The company had a trading volume of 201,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,493. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

