Davis R M Inc. Acquires 13,965 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,210 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $30,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.48.

CTSH stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.86. 70,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,193. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.