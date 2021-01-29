Davis R M Inc. Acquires 15,924 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.15% of Palo Alto Networks worth $50,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 36.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 225.6% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,915,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.53. 10,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,025. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $375.00. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.38.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total value of $1,284,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,658,614.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

