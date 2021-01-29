Davis R M Inc. Acquires 17,698 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Freshpet worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Freshpet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In related news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $681,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,377,348.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRPT. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

FRPT stock traded down $6.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.36. 5,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,249. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $153.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,324.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.