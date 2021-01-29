Davis R M Inc. Acquires 25,524 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 114.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,157. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.12 and its 200 day moving average is $171.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $210.49.

