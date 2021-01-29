Davis R M Inc. Acquires 76,552 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,552 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.