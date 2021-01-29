Davis R M Inc. Acquires 76,552 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,552 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. 9,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,023. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.