Davis R M Inc. Acquires 8,736 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $25,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,691,906.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,371 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $736.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $702.73 and a 200-day moving average of $745.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

