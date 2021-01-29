Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,434 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.22% of Toll Brothers worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,779 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2,377.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,863,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 86.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,945.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,719 shares of company stock worth $932,429 in the last three months. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TOL traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $54.84.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

