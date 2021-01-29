Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of WEX worth $25,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in WEX by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX stock traded down $7.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.13. 2,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,310. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.47. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WEX. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.35.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

