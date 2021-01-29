Davis R M Inc. Buys 13,063 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after buying an additional 3,752,328 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,935,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after purchasing an additional 462,211 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 453,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,147,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $78.44. The company had a trading volume of 201,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,493. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

