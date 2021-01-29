Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Globe Life worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Globe Life by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,153,000 after acquiring an additional 344,367 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Globe Life by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,902,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,034,000 after acquiring an additional 160,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Globe Life by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Globe Life by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 720,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,565,000 after acquiring an additional 127,969 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $1,698,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,555 shares of company stock worth $11,252,044. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

GL traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $90.12. 7,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,115. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

