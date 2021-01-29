Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Hershey worth $22,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,591 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,412,000 after acquiring an additional 797,162 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after acquiring an additional 550,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,440,000 after acquiring an additional 287,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after acquiring an additional 225,379 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.50. 22,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,005. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock worth $788,231 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.