Davis R M Inc. Grows Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.10% of SEI Investments worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 49.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 39.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $801,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $6,375,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,362,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,962,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,431. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,293. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

