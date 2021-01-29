Davis R M Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $29,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.24.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $24.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $687.40. 21,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $728.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $695.57. The company has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

