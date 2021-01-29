Davis R M Inc. Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.74. 23,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,970. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $219.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.31 and its 200-day moving average is $196.26.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

