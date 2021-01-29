Davis R M Inc. Has $13.89 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,966 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $13,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.86. 241,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,099,183. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $159.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average of $124.45.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

