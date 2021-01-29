Davis R M Inc. Has $17.41 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 5,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $9.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.52. The stock had a trading volume of 35,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.77.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

