Davis R M Inc. Has $22.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,727,965. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

