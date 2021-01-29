Davis R M Inc. Has $30.18 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,210 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $30,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $8,320,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.86. The stock had a trading volume of 70,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,193. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.48.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,581.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

