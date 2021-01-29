Davis R M Inc. Has $35.15 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $35,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.30. The company had a trading volume of 324,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $95.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.