Davis R M Inc. Has $8.89 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 35,438 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $40.19. 307,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,728,268. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

