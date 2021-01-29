Davis R M Inc. Increases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,255 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,901 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies comprises 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Akamai Technologies worth $51,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,739,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,851,000 after buying an additional 49,277 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $148,984,000 after buying an additional 433,879 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after buying an additional 268,580 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $121,103,000 after buying an additional 286,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,074,664 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $118,793,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $113.82. 58,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,105. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.