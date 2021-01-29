Davis R M Inc. Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in NIKE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 69.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.25. The company had a trading volume of 260,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,212. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $210.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

