Davis R M Inc. Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.39. 31,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.04. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

