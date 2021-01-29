Davis R M Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,040 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 254,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 612,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,527,000 after purchasing an additional 135,129 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 68,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the period.

Shares of IGIB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,973. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.25.

