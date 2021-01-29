Davis R M Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.28% of WEX worth $25,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of WEX by 2,234.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 484,960 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at $48,640,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WEX by 444.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after buying an additional 162,899 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 76.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after buying an additional 162,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in WEX by 4,427.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 114,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $7.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,310. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.47.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

