Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.9% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of American Water Works worth $66,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.00. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.