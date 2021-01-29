Davis R M Inc. Purchases 101,253 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,253 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,553. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86.

