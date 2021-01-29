Davis R M Inc. Purchases 5,042 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $20,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.01. The company had a trading volume of 24,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,022. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.88.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.