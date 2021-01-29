Davis R M Inc. Purchases 717 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $29,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.24.

NYSE:SHW traded down $24.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $687.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,514. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $728.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $695.57.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

