Davis R M Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of BorgWarner worth $18,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $42.22. 67,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,982. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

