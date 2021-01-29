Davis R M Inc. Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.05% of Danaher worth $84,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

DHR stock traded up $5.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,804. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $166.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.99 and its 200-day moving average is $218.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.