Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 1.7% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $58,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $823.08.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $12.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,158.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,980. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $1,271.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,179.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,049.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

