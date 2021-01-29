Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ANSYS worth $25,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in ANSYS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $9.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.34. 6,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,078. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.34.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.50.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

