Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,108 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UNH stock traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.15. 121,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,365. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.17 and a 200-day moving average of $326.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

