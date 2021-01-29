Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,646 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.14% of Amphenol worth $55,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.67. 29,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,772. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $137.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

