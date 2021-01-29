Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,671 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Globe Life worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $1,698,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $1,102,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $57,491,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,555 shares of company stock worth $11,252,044. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

GL stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

