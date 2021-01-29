Davis R M Inc. Sells 22,188 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,188 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $33,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $149,598,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,649 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $103,095,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 99.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after purchasing an additional 758,492 shares in the last quarter.

UL stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.25. The stock had a trading volume of 80,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,485. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

