Davis R M Inc. Sells 25,206 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,364 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 25,206 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.06% of The TJX Companies worth $48,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $9,248,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Darrell & King LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 349,248 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,850,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $64.27. 234,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,050,142. The company has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

