Davis R M Inc. Sells 30,334 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,334 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.31% of Oshkosh worth $18,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,711,000 after buying an additional 534,203 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $1,879,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $203,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,506. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

