Davis R M Inc. Sells 35,438 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 35,438 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

COP stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.19. 307,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,728,268. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

