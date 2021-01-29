Davis R M Inc. Sells 36,647 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,647 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $8.25 on Friday, hitting $175.17. 109,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

