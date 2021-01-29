Davis R M Inc. Sells 95,339 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,339 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,752 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,045,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,577,000 after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.77. 698,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,814,628. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48.

