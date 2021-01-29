Davis R M Inc. Sells 95,339 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,339 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $28,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $46.77. 698,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,814,628. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18.

