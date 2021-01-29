Davis R M Inc. Sells 9,621 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $21,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

CME Group stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.61. The company had a trading volume of 28,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.34. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

