Davis R M Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Hershey worth $22,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional grew its position in The Hershey by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in The Hershey by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

HSY stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.49. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock worth $788,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

